Adam Sadler is part of Brendan Rodger's coaching team at Leicester City

Leicester City first-team coach Adam Sadler has agreed a deal to join Northern Ireland's coaching team under Ian Baraclough.

Sadler replaces Austin MacPhee, who has left the NI senior men's team set-up to join Scotland's backroom team.

The 41-year-old joined Leicester as a tactical analyst in 2014 before moving to first-team coach three years later.

He won the FA Cup and Community Shield under Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers in the past four months.

"Having spoken to both Jonny Evans and Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers at length about Adam, and what he can offer, I'm confident it's a positive appointment," said Baraclough.

"Adam is someone I've known, and admired, for a long time. I've wanted to work with him but never had the opportunity, so when this chance came up we acted quickly earlier in the week and I'm delighted that we're now in a position to confirm him joining up."

A former goalkeeper who played for youth teams at Manchester United before signing a professional deal with Barnsley, Sadler began coaching at the age of 21 at Newcastle United where he was reserve team coach for eight years.

Following a short spell at Norwich City, the Englishman became assistant manager at Blyth Spartans, Team Northumbria and Gateshead. Sadler later joined Plymouth Argyle as first team coach and then spent two years as Under-18 coach at Manchester City.

From there he coached the U21s at Ukrainian club Tavriya Simferopol for a year before joining Leicester as a tactical analyst in August 2014. He was appointed first team coach by the Foxes in July 2017.