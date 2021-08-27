Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Jayson Molumby made 16 appearances on loan at Preston in the second half of last season

West Brom have signed midfielder Jayson Molumby on a season-long loan from Brighton, with a view to a permanent deal for "undisclosed terms".

The Republic of Ireland international, 22, joined the Seagulls in 2015 and played five times for the club.

The bulk of Molumby's senior experience has come in the Championship during loan spells with Preston and Millwall.

"He has the perfect profile - our new profile - to be a West Brom player," said Baggies boss Valerien Ismael. external-link

"His skills out of possession are incredible and he gives us more volume and more possibilities in midfield, which will support us with our intensity and this is one of his strengths."

Molumby has nine Republic of Ireland caps and has been called up for their World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia next month.

