Sutton United played at their home ground in the EFL for the first time last week

Sutton United's League Two match away against Colchester United on Saturday has been postponed.

The newly-promoted club say they have had a number of positive Covid-19 cases in their squad which, together with injuries and international call-ups, means they cannot fulfil the fixture.

The English Football League will investigate the circumstances surrounding the postponement.

A re-arranged date for the game will be announced in due course.

Sutton have yet to win any of their four League Two matches since being promoted from the National League as champions last season.

The club was forced to play their first three league matches away from home as work to replace their synthetic pitch with a grass surface had not been completed.