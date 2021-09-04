Oldham Athletic v Barrow

OldhamOldham Athletic15:00BarrowBarrow
Match report to follow.
League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|5
|4
|0
|1
|13
|8
|5
|12
|2
|Harrogate
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|4
|4
|10
|3
|Bradford
|5
|3
|1
|1
|9
|6
|3
|10
|4
|Swindon
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|3
|3
|10
|5
|Hartlepool
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|4
|3
|9
|6
|Leyton Orient
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|4
|3
|8
|7
|Mansfield
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|7
|0
|7
|8
|Northampton
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|7
|9
|Stevenage
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|7
|10
|Port Vale
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|6
|11
|Exeter
|5
|1
|3
|1
|5
|5
|0
|6
|12
|Carlisle
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|4
|0
|6
|13
|Colchester
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|4
|0
|6
|14
|Scunthorpe
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|6
|15
|Newport
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|6
|16
|Salford
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|4
|1
|5
|17
|Rochdale
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|7
|0
|5
|18
|Barrow
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|5
|19
|Tranmere
|5
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|-1
|5
|20
|Crawley
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|4
|21
|Walsall
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|4
|22
|Bristol Rovers
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|4
|23
|Oldham
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|24
|Sutton United
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|2
