Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Birmingham City Women 0.
Kit Graham scored at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs opened their Women's Super League campaign with three points against Birmingham City.
Graham found the back of the net as her whipped delivery into the box following a short corner routine eluded everyone.
Earlier, the former Charlton player had gone close from outside the box.
Birmingham, under new boss Scott Booth, only managed to register one attempt on target as Spurs secured victory in front of their own fans.
Spurs struggled for goals last season as they mustered 18 in 22 league games on their way to finishing eighth in the 12-team table.
Against Birmingham, they had 19 attempts of which five were on target.
Graham - before she scored - Jessica Naz and substitutes Tang Jiali and Angela Addison all went close as Rehanne Skinner's team put on an attacking show for their fans.
New Birmingham boss Booth knows he has work to do if his side are to improve on last season's 11th-place finish.
His side were wasteful when it came to set-pieces, but he will be encouraged by the way they stayed in the game and fought to the finish.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Korpela
- 13Ale
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 10WilliamsSubstituted forUbogaguat 60'minutes
- 21Clemaron
- 4GreenSubstituted forAddisonat 82'minutes
- 29Neville
- 16GrahamSubstituted forTangat 53'minutes
- 12Percival
- 7Naz
Substitutes
- 2Morgan
- 6Harrop
- 8Cho
- 9Tang
- 14Addison
- 18Ubogagu
- 22Spencer
- 23Ayane
B'ham City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Ramsey
- 12Smith
- 4Quinn
- 30Lawley
- 25HollowaySubstituted forSuttieat 86'minutes
- 11PennockSubstituted forFinnat 61'minutes
- 8RobertsonBooked at 46minsSubstituted forWhelanat 61'minutes
- 19Whipp
- 17Quinn
- 9EwensSubstituted forRyan-Doyleat 74'minutes
- 7SarriBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Hourihan
- 14Finn
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 23Whelan
- 26Suttie
- 32Cowie
- Referee:
- Lisa Benn
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Birmingham City Women 0.
Post update
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Ria Percival tries a through ball, but Angela Addison is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Veatriki Sarri.
Booking
Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tang Jiali.
Post update
Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jessica Naz.
Post update
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Shelina Zadorsky tries a through ball, but Tang Jiali is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Arabella Suttie replaces Rebecca Holloway.
Post update
Attempt missed. Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ashleigh Neville.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Angela Addison replaces Josie Green.
Post update
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rebecca Holloway with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lucy Quinn.
Post update
Foul by Josie Green (Tottenham Hotspur Women).