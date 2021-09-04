The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women3

Everton Women v Manchester City Women

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1MacIver
  • 4Sevecke
  • 5Bjorn
  • 20Finnigan
  • 6George
  • 3Turner
  • 8Christiansen
  • 22Galli
  • 7Dali
  • 19Anvegard
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 11Emslie
  • 13Gauvin
  • 14Sørensen
  • 17Graham
  • 18Brosnan
  • 26Clinton
  • 28Bennison
  • 30Pattinson

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 34Benameur
  • 14Morgan
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Greenwood
  • 3Stokes
  • 7Coombs
  • 17Losada
  • 19Weir
  • 13Raso
  • 21Shaw
  • 11Beckie

Substitutes

  • 8Scott
  • 10Stanway
  • 15Hemp
  • 18White
  • 30Mace
  • 33Kennedy
  • 35Keating
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home4
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Esme Morgan (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Vicky Losada.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Everton Women 0, Manchester City Women 3. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hayley Raso.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Everton Women 0, Manchester City Women 2. Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Greenwood.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Everton Women. Izzy Christiansen tries a through ball, but Toni Duggan is caught offside.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Everton Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Kenza Dali (Everton Women).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Janine Beckie with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anna Anvegard (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Izzy Christiansen.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kenza Dali (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Esme Morgan.

  13. Post update

    Aurora Galli (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women).

  15. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City Women. Caroline Weir tries a through ball, but Khadija Shaw is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sandy MacIver.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Greenwood.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anna Anvegard (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vicky Losada.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women11003033
2Man Utd Women11002023
3Aston Villa Women11002113
4Arsenal Women00000000
5B'ham City Women00000000
6Brighton Women00000000
7Chelsea Women00000000
8Tottenham Women00000000
9West Ham Women00000000
10Leicester City Women100112-10
11Reading Women100102-20
12Everton Women100103-30
View full The FA Women's Super League table

