Everton Women v Manchester City Women

Attempt missed. Esme Morgan (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Vicky Losada.
Line-ups
Everton Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 1MacIver
- 4Sevecke
- 5Bjorn
- 20Finnigan
- 6George
- 3Turner
- 8Christiansen
- 22Galli
- 7Dali
- 19Anvegard
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 11Emslie
- 13Gauvin
- 14Sørensen
- 17Graham
- 18Brosnan
- 26Clinton
- 28Bennison
- 30Pattinson
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 34Benameur
- 14Morgan
- 6Houghton
- 5Greenwood
- 3Stokes
- 7Coombs
- 17Losada
- 19Weir
- 13Raso
- 21Shaw
- 11Beckie
Substitutes
- 8Scott
- 10Stanway
- 15Hemp
- 18White
- 30Mace
- 33Kennedy
- 35Keating
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Everton Women 0, Manchester City Women 3. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hayley Raso.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Women 0, Manchester City Women 2. Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Greenwood.
Offside, Everton Women. Izzy Christiansen tries a through ball, but Toni Duggan is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.
Hand ball by Kenza Dali (Everton Women).
Attempt missed. Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Janine Beckie with a cross.
Attempt saved. Anna Anvegard (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Izzy Christiansen.
Attempt missed. Kenza Dali (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Esme Morgan.
Aurora Galli (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women).
Offside, Manchester City Women. Caroline Weir tries a through ball, but Khadija Shaw is caught offside.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sandy MacIver.
Attempt saved. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Greenwood.
Attempt blocked. Anna Anvegard (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vicky Losada.
Attempt missed. Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box.