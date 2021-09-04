Eastleigh v King's Lynn Town

EastleighEastleigh15:00King's LynnKing's Lynn Town
Match details to follow.
From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dag & Red
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|3
|6
|9
|2
|Chesterfield
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|9
|3
|Boreham Wood
|3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|9
|4
|Woking
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|4
|4
|6
|5
|Halifax
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|6
|6
|Maidenhead United
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|6
|7
|Notts County
|3
|1
|2
|0
|7
|2
|5
|5
|8
|Wrexham
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|3
|2
|5
|9
|Grimsby
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|10
|Southend
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|11
|Stockport
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|12
|Bromley
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|3
|13
|Altrincham
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|14
|Yeovil
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|15
|Weymouth
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|16
|King's Lynn
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|17
|Solihull Moors
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
|18
|Wealdstone
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|19
|Torquay
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8
|-6
|1
|20
|Barnet
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|8
|-7
|1
|21
|Aldershot
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|22
|Eastleigh
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|23
|Dover
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|-12
