Manchester United fans held aloft a cardboard cut out of Ronaldo at Wolves on Sunday

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United after more than a decade away having completed his move from Italian club Juventus.

United have paid 15m euros (£12.85m) - and a possible 8m euros (£6.85m) in add-ons - for the 36-year-old.

Ronaldo has signed a two-year contract with the Old Trafford club, with the option to extend for a further year.

"Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart," said the Portuguese superstar.

"I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday."

Ronaldo, who scored 118 goals in 292 appearances in his first spell at United before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009, added: "I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again.

"I'm looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead."

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being.

"To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person.

"I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad.

"Ronaldo's return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started."

