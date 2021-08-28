Last updated on .From the section Irish

Dungannon Swifts have announced the signing of Aaron Canning from fellow Irish Premiership side Coleraine.

The defender, 29, was transfer listed by Coleraine at the start of last season but returned to Oran Kearney's team midway through the campaign to help the Bannsiders finish second.

The Swifts have also signed goalkeeper Michael Quinn and defender Luke McKendry.

Dean Shiels' side begin the new campaign against Glentoran on Saturday.

Coleraine terminated Canning's contract in 2015 after he was given a Sexual Offences Prevention Order after pleading guilty to exposing himself in October 2014.

Having had spells with Glenavon, Limavady United and Institute, he re-signed for Coleraine in August 2018 nearly three years after he left the club.

Quinn, 24, is the son of former Sunderland and Republic of Ireland striker Niall and moves to Stangmore Park after spells with Bury FC and Cabinteely FC.

McKendry, 19, is son of Coleraine chairman Colin and came through the ranks at the Showgrounds before securing a move to Swansea City as a 16-year-old, where he spent two years before returning to Northern Ireland amid the Covid-19 pandemic.