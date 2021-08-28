Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Stephane Omeonga made 27 appearances for Hibs across two spells

Former Hibernian winger Stephane Omeonga has signed for Livingston on a two-year deal, with manager David Martindale praising his "huge desire" to join.

Omeonga had two Hibs spells in recent years on loan from Serie A side Genoa.

The 25-year-old Belgian returns to Scotland after being released by Pescara following their relegation to Italy's third tier.

Martindale expects the player to begin training in "two to four weeks".

He added: "After lengthy discussions with Marvin [Bartley], who played with Stephane at Hibs, it became evident he was a player we had to try to bring in if we could make it fit into our wage structure.

"I know he is here for the correct reasons and will improve the squad massively."

