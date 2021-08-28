Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Russell Martin left MK Dons to succeed Steve Cooper at Swansea City earlier this month

Russell Martin is braced for "chaos" in the final stages of the summer transfer window as he bids to strengthen his Swansea City squad.

A 3-1 defeat at Preston means Swansea have won only one of their first five Championship games in 2021-22.

Martin says it is clear where new signings are needed.

"We have three days now I'm sure of chaos. A market that's been really slow that will probably come to life," the Swansea head coach said.

"We are ready for any bids for our players and we are also ready to go with ones we are looking to add."

Captain Matt Grimes has been linked with a move away from Swansea, with Fulham among the clubs interested, although Martin hopes the influential midfielder will stay.

Teenage striker Kyle Joseph, a summer recruit from Wigan, could leave Wales with Cheltenham among the clubs interested in taking him on loan.

Martin is hoping to add a number of new faces before Tuesday night's deadline, with a striker and a centre-back among his targets.

"We are going to be busy working hard. Hopefully we have something to announce by the end of it," he added.

"The guys need a bit of help in a few areas. I think it's really obvious which areas."

Martin was unhappy with his team's performance at Preston after Swansea went ahead through Joel Piroe only to finish up well beaten.

"The goals conceded today have really hurt me to be honest," he said.

"I said to the guys in there, I can accept getting beaten if we are going to do it in our way and are brave enough to try to continue to be us, but that's not a way I can accept losing today.

"Now we have some time to work on the training pitch and we'll look a very different team in two weeks' time."

Swansea will assess the knee injury which forced defender Joel Latibeaudiere off in the early stages at Deepdale.