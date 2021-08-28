Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Watch: Two for Manzinga as Blues beat Crues

Linfield made a winning start to their Irish Premiership title defence as a Christy Manzinga double gave them a 2-0 victory over dogged Crusaders.

Manzinga headed the opener from close range on the half hour before delivering an excellent finish for his second soon after the break.

Glentoran won 3-2 away to Dungannon Swifts while Cliftonville beat Carrick Rangers 2-1 at Solitude.

Warrenpoint Town came from behind to beat Ballymena United 2-1.

Saturday afternoon's action followed the two opening top-flight games on Friday night which saw Larne beat Coleraine 4-2 and Glenavon and Portadown drawing 2-2 in the Mid-Ulster derby.

Having stepped into the starting line-up following the summer departures of forwards Shayne Lavery and Andy Waterworth, Manzinga delivered by grabbing two confidence-boosting goals.

Crusaders' Ben Kennedy missed a close-range header and Blues defender Jimmy Callacher had a header well saved by Jonny Tuffey in what was a tight opening half hour with very little between the sides.

Manzinga's first goal came on 31 minutes when a Kirk Millar corner to the back post was headed back across goal by Trai Hume for the Frenchman to nod home.

Debutant Billy Chadwick had just missed a good opportunity before Manzinga scored his second in the 54th minute, latching on to a fine Callacher pass into the left-hand channel after the centre-half had strode out of defence confidently.

Manzinga still had a lot to do, though, and brushed BJ Burns aside before finding the far bottom corner with a perfectly-placed right-foot finish which the visitors were unable to recover from.

Glens come out on top at Stangmore

Glentoran claimed an opening day win with their hard-earned success over a plucky Dungannon at Stangmore Park.

The visitors grabbed an eighth minute lead when Bobby Burns' astute through ball released Robbie McDaid on the left flank and the striker raced into the penalty area before guiding a shot beyond keeper Alex Moore.

Dungannon levelled on 21 minutes when Oisin Smyth's free kick was deflected onto the post and defender Cahal McGinty was on hand to force home the rebound.

Glentoran regained the lead five minutes into second period when Dungannon's Michael Glynn was caught in possession and the ball eventually came to Jay Donnelly, whose shot was blocked by Alex Moore and Conor McMenamin was on hand to fire home.

The Glens had the ball in the net again on the hour mark but referee Shane Andrews ruled the effort out for Jay Donnelly's challenge on Moore.

Rory Donnelly clinched the three points when he converted from close range following a Hrvoje Plum corner before Ben Gallagher pulled a goal back for the Swifts as the game went into stoppage time.

Reds and Point take opening day wins

Cliftonville recovered from falling behind to Lloyd Anderson's opener at Solitude as Jamie Harney turned out to be an unlikely goalscoring hero with his double ensuring maximum points for his side.

Anderson blasted into the bottom corner on 11 minutes but the Reds' lead lasted just five minutes, Harney nodding in at the back post from Levi Ives' cross.

Harney repeated the dose before the break, this time Jamie McDonagh providing the delivery for the central defender to head home.

Carrick pressed for a leveller but were unable to conjure up the goal they needed.

Warrenpoint executed a comeback of their own at Milltown after Paul McElroy scored the opening goal for Ballymena from the penalty spot in the second minute, Fra McCaffrey's challenge having been deemed worthy of a spot-kick by referee Ian Clarke.

Kealon Dillon's long-range effort cannoned off visiting goalkeeper Jordan Williamson and into the net three minutes before half-time and the same player was on target from the spot for the winner.

The penalty was awarded for Dougie Wilson's foul on Luke Ward-Slater, the ex-Dungannon Swifts defender being sent-off before Dillon fired home.