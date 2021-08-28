Last updated on .From the section Irish

Healy celebrated his fourth league title in May

Linfield manager David Healy has agreed a three-year contract extension at Windsor Park.

The new deal will extend the former Northern Ireland and Leeds United striker's reign at the Blues until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Healy was appointed Linfield manager in 2015 and has won four Irish Premiership titles and two Irish Cups.

His side began their league title defence with a 2-0 win over Crusaders at Windsor on Saturday.

"I am delighted to have reached this agreement with the club and I want to thank the board for their faith in me," Healy told the Linfield website.

"I've loved my time here and I want to thank the staff and players who've helped us achieve success during my time here. It really has been a team effort.

"It's good to get this contract agreed now as it leaves us free to focus on the important task ahead, which is to aim to bring further success to this club."