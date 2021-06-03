Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Alfie Agyeman bagged a brace as Kelty Hearts beat winless Stenhousemuir 4-1 to stay top of Scottish League 2.

Tony Wallace scored twice to help Annan Athletic - who remain a point behind Kelty - come from behind to win 3-1 at Cowdenbeath.

Forfar missed the chance to keep pace with the top two after a 1-1 draw with bottom-placed Stranraer.

Dale Carrick's penalty secured Stirling Albion a 2-1 triumph over Albion Rovers with 11 minutes to go.

On Friday, Edinburgh City secured a 2-0 win over Elgin City through a double from Danny Handling.

At Stenhousemuir, Joe Cardle set up Agyeman to fire in Kelty's opener in the 13th minute, but Adam Brown's deflected shot levelled proceedings 10 minutes later.

Cardle then played a one-two with Kallum Higginbotham before slotting in at the near post to make it 2-1 before half-time.

Agyeman set up Jamie Barjonas for a third after 66 minutes and netted himself from close range shortly after, keeping Kelty one point clear of Annan.

Cowdenbeath led against Annan when Robbie Buchanan touched in Liam Buchanan's shot in the fourth minute, but the visitors responded with two goals in four minutes at the start of the second half.

Wallace won and scored a penalty in the 49th minute before Iain Anderson netted his third goal in as many games.

Wallace then sealed the victory nine minutes from time.

Forfar were ahead against Stranraer when Craig Slater lashed in the opener off the crossbar in the 54th minute, only for Darryl Duffy to rescue a point 21 minutes from time for the winless visitors.

Kurtis Roberts' opener for Stirling from outside the box just after the hour mark was cancelled out by Albion's Charlie Reilly when he slotted in following a lucky ricochet 15 minutes from time.

But Stirling were not to be denied as Carrick was fouled in the penalty area and then sent Cammy Binnie the wrong way with the spot-kick.