Queen's Park won to move above opponents Falkirk, as well as Montrose, to the top of Scottish League 1.

Simon Murray's first-half goal was enough to give the Spiders victory, Callumn Morrison missing a second-half penalty for the Bairns.

Second-placed Montrose lost 2-1 to visitors Dumbarton.

Clyde moved level on points with Cove Rangers with a 2-1 win against Paul Hartley's side and East Fife won 3-0 to send opponents Peterhead bottom.

Airdrieonians v Alloa Athletic was postponed due to Covid-19 issues for the hosts.

At Links Park, Gregor Buchanan headed the Sons in front and Kalvin Orsi struck their second, with Montrose replying late on through Graham Webster's penalty.

Clyde were 2-0 up at half-time against Cove after David Goodwillie's double. Rory McAllister reduced the visitors' deficit with an 84th-minute penalty and Clyde had Matthew Elsdon sent off four minutes into added time.

East Fife had to wait until early in the second half to lead Peterhead, Kevin Smith making the breakthrough. Connor McManus' penalty doubled that advantage and Danny Denholm struck a late third.