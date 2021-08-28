German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich5Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin0

Bayern Munich 5-0 Hertha Berlin: Lewandowski scores 300th goal for club

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski joined Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund in 2014

Robert Lewandowski scored his 300th Bayern Munich goal in a hat-trick as the Bundesliga champions swept Hertha Berlin aside with a 5-0 win.

The Polish striker also broke a club record set by the great Gerd Muller in 1970 by scoring in his 16th consecutive Bayern game.

Thomas Muller and Jamal Musiala weighed in with Bayern's other goals.

The win over the league's bottom side saw Bayern go second behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen on goal difference.

Gerd Muller, who died on 15 August at the age of 75, scored 547 goals in 594 competitive games during 15 years at Bayern.

Lewandowski has now scored in 13 straight Bundesliga games, a personal record for the 33-year-old, while team-mate Thomas Muller's goal means the German international has now scored in the Bundesliga for 13 seasons in a row.

Bayern went into the meeting with Hertha in the wake of a 12-0 demolition of Bremer SV in the DFB Pokal German Cup in midweek.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 44StanisicSubstituted forSarrat 81'minutes
  • 2UpamecanoSubstituted forNianzouat 45'minutes
  • 4Süle
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8Goretzka
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forComanat 67'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 81'minutes
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forSanéat 61'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 10Sané
  • 11Coman
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 15Richards
  • 20Sarr
  • 23Nianzou
  • 24Tolisso
  • 26Ulreich

Hertha Berlin

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schwolow
  • 42ZeefuikSubstituted forRichterat 61'minutes
  • 4Boyata
  • 5Stark
  • 17Mittelstädt
  • 29Tousart
  • 18Ascacibar
  • 11LukebakioSubstituted forBelfodilat 61'minutes
  • 8SerdarSubstituted forDaridaat 79'minutes
  • 19JoveticSubstituted forDilrosunat 20'minutes
  • 7SelkeSubstituted forKlünterat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Pekarík
  • 6Darida
  • 12Körber
  • 13Klünter
  • 14Belfodil
  • 16Dilrosun
  • 23Richter
  • 25Torunarigha
  • 30Jastrzembski
Referee:
Sven Jablonski
Attendance:
25,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamHertha Berlin
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home16
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 5, Hertha Berlin 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 5, Hertha Berlin 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marco Richter (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ishak Belfodil.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Alphonso Davies.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Hertha Berlin. Lucas Tousart tries a through ball, but Ishak Belfodil is caught offside.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 5, Hertha Berlin 0. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Tanguy Nianzou with a headed pass following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Dedryck Boyata.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Tousart (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vladimír Darida with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Bouna Sarr.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Bouna Sarr replaces Josip Stanisic.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Thomas Müller.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München).

  14. Post update

    Marco Richter (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Vladimír Darida replaces Suat Serdar.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Tousart (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Suat Serdar.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha Berlin).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Niklas Süle with a headed pass.

