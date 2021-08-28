Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski joined Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund in 2014

Robert Lewandowski scored his 300th Bayern Munich goal in a hat-trick as the Bundesliga champions swept Hertha Berlin aside with a 5-0 win.

The Polish striker also broke a club record set by the great Gerd Muller in 1970 by scoring in his 16th consecutive Bayern game.

Thomas Muller and Jamal Musiala weighed in with Bayern's other goals.

The win over the league's bottom side saw Bayern go second behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen on goal difference.

Gerd Muller, who died on 15 August at the age of 75, scored 547 goals in 594 competitive games during 15 years at Bayern.

Lewandowski has now scored in 13 straight Bundesliga games, a personal record for the 33-year-old, while team-mate Thomas Muller's goal means the German international has now scored in the Bundesliga for 13 seasons in a row.

Bayern went into the meeting with Hertha in the wake of a 12-0 demolition of Bremer SV in the DFB Pokal German Cup in midweek.