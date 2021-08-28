Match ends, FC Bayern München 5, Hertha Berlin 0.
Robert Lewandowski scored his 300th Bayern Munich goal in a hat-trick as the Bundesliga champions swept Hertha Berlin aside with a 5-0 win.
The Polish striker also broke a club record set by the great Gerd Muller in 1970 by scoring in his 16th consecutive Bayern game.
Thomas Muller and Jamal Musiala weighed in with Bayern's other goals.
The win over the league's bottom side saw Bayern go second behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen on goal difference.
Gerd Muller, who died on 15 August at the age of 75, scored 547 goals in 594 competitive games during 15 years at Bayern.
Lewandowski has now scored in 13 straight Bundesliga games, a personal record for the 33-year-old, while team-mate Thomas Muller's goal means the German international has now scored in the Bundesliga for 13 seasons in a row.
Bayern went into the meeting with Hertha in the wake of a 12-0 demolition of Bremer SV in the DFB Pokal German Cup in midweek.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 44StanisicSubstituted forSarrat 81'minutes
- 2UpamecanoSubstituted forNianzouat 45'minutes
- 4Süle
- 19Davies
- 6Kimmich
- 8Goretzka
- 7GnabrySubstituted forComanat 67'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 81'minutes
- 42MusialaSubstituted forSanéat 61'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 3Richards
- 10Sané
- 11Coman
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 15Richards
- 20Sarr
- 23Nianzou
- 24Tolisso
- 26Ulreich
Hertha Berlin
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Schwolow
- 42ZeefuikSubstituted forRichterat 61'minutes
- 4Boyata
- 5Stark
- 17Mittelstädt
- 29Tousart
- 18Ascacibar
- 11LukebakioSubstituted forBelfodilat 61'minutes
- 8SerdarSubstituted forDaridaat 79'minutes
- 19JoveticSubstituted forDilrosunat 20'minutes
- 7SelkeSubstituted forKlünterat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Pekarík
- 6Darida
- 12Körber
- 13Klünter
- 14Belfodil
- 16Dilrosun
- 23Richter
- 25Torunarigha
- 30Jastrzembski
- Referee:
- Sven Jablonski
- Attendance:
- 25,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 5, Hertha Berlin 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marco Richter (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ishak Belfodil.
Post update
Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Alphonso Davies.
Post update
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Lucas Tousart tries a through ball, but Ishak Belfodil is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 5, Hertha Berlin 0. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Tanguy Nianzou with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Dedryck Boyata.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucas Tousart (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vladimír Darida with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Bouna Sarr.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Bouna Sarr replaces Josip Stanisic.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Thomas Müller.
Post update
Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Marco Richter (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Vladimír Darida replaces Suat Serdar.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucas Tousart (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Suat Serdar.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.
Post update
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha Berlin).
Post update
Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Niklas Süle with a headed pass.