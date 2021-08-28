Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Ryan Wintle played one league game and two EFL Cup matches for Cardiff this season

Blackpool have signed midfielder Ryan Wintle on a season-long loan from Championship rivals Cardiff City.

The 24-year-old joined Cardiff in June from Crewe Alexandra, and has made three appearances for the Bluebirds.

"I heard of the interest a couple of days ago and I can't wait to get going," Wintle told Blackpool's website.

"I know how the gaffer likes to play and I think that suits me down to the ground."

Wintle's six-year spell at Crewe saw him make 186 appearances and win the club's player of the year title in 2019-20.

