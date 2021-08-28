Last updated on .From the section West Ham

West Ham have signed France centre-back Kurt Zouma from Chelsea on a four-year deal for £29.8m.

Zouma, 26, won two Premier League titles, a Champions League and a League Cup during his seven-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

He has eight caps for France and had loan spells at Saint-Etienne, Stoke City and Everton during his time at Chelsea.

"I'm very happy and very proud," said Zouma.

"My conversation with the manager went very fast. I just felt like he really wanted me to come and join the team, especially a good team that's started the season very, very well.

"With the great season that West Ham had last year, that gave the team a lot of confidence to improve this year - and I want to help the team do that."

