Kurt Zouma: West Ham sign France defender from Chelsea for £29.8m
Last updated on .From the section West Ham
West Ham have signed France centre-back Kurt Zouma from Chelsea on a four-year deal for £29.8m.
Zouma, 26, won two Premier League titles, a Champions League and a League Cup during his seven-year spell at Stamford Bridge.
He has eight caps for France and had loan spells at Saint-Etienne, Stoke City and Everton during his time at Chelsea.
"I'm very happy and very proud," said Zouma.
"My conversation with the manager went very fast. I just felt like he really wanted me to come and join the team, especially a good team that's started the season very, very well.
"With the great season that West Ham had last year, that gave the team a lot of confidence to improve this year - and I want to help the team do that."
More to follow.
- Our coverage of West Ham United is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Hammers - go straight to all the best content