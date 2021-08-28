Match ends, Juventus 0, Empoli 1.
Juventus slipped to defeat at home to Empoli in their first game without Cristiano Ronaldo.
The result leaves the Turin side with no wins and one point from their opening two Serie A games.
Leonardo Mancuso's first-half goal was enough to give Empoli only their second top-flight win over the 36-time champions, who were disappointing.
The defeat came a day after Manchester United said they had reached an agreement to re-sign Ronaldo.
Juve finished fourth in Serie A last season and began this campaign by letting a two-goal lead over Udinese slip, ending with a 2-2 draw after Ronaldo had asked to be left out of the starting XI.
On Saturday, Massimiliano Allegri's side posed little threat in front of the Empoli goal, with Manuel Locatelli pulling a shot wide deep into stoppage time.
Mancuso, 29, who spent 18 months at Juve without ever playing for the first team, had volleyed in from close range after 21 minutes.
Empoli hung on to claim their first win over Juve in the league since 1999.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Szczesny
- 11Ju CuadradoSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 82'minutes
- 4de Ligt
- 19Bonucci
- 12Lobo Silva
- 30BentancurSubstituted forLocatelliat 66'minutes
- 6DaniloBooked at 89mins
- 14McKennieSubstituted forMorataat 45'minutes
- 25RabiotSubstituted forBernardeschiat 55'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 10Dybala
- 22ChiesaSubstituted forKulusevskiat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 3Chiellini
- 9Morata
- 17Pellegrini
- 20Bernardeschi
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 27Locatelli
- 34Fagioli
- 36Perin
- 42Ranocchia
- 44Kulusevski
Empoli
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 13Vicario
- 30StojanovicBooked at 32mins
- 34IsmajliBooked at 56mins
- 33Luperto
- 3Marchizza
- 32Haas
- 28Ricci
- 10BajramiSubstituted forStulacat 70'minutes
- 25BandinelliSubstituted forZurkowskiat 80'minutes
- 7MancusoSubstituted forPinamontiat 73'minutes
- 9CutroneBooked at 44minsSubstituted forHendersonat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Brignoli
- 5Stulac
- 6Romagnoli
- 8Henderson
- 19La Mantia
- 20Fiamozzi
- 22Furlan
- 26Tonelli
- 27Zurkowski
- 42Viti
- 65Parisi
- 99Pinamonti
- Referee:
- Davide Ghersini
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
