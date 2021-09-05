Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2, West Ham United Women 0.
Brighton kicked off their Women's Super League campaign with a comfortable win against West Ham, who were down to 10 players for an hour.
Hawa Cissoko was sent off for handling a goalbound shot and Inessa Kaagman then converted the spot kick.
Lee Geum-min made it 2-0 before half time after pouncing on a mistake in the West Ham defence.
It was unfortunate for the visitors, who had been the better side until the red card.
Adriana Leon had been particularly lively and hit the crossbar early on with a stunning effort from distance.
But after Cissoko's dismissal, they rarely threatened as Brighton made the most of their numerical advantage.
Almost all of the play in the second period was in the West Ham half, with the visitors looking to pounce on the counter-attack.
The closet West Ham came to a consolation was when a loose ball in defence fell kindly for Claudia Walker late on but she sent her first-time effort over the bar.
Line-ups
Brighton Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Walsh
- 6Le Tissier
- 5Kerkdijk
- 20WilliamsSubstituted forGibbonsat 68'minutes
- 2Koivisto
- 10Kaagman
- 8Connolly
- 7WhelanSubstituted forSimpkinsat 78'minutes
- 18CarterSubstituted forGreenat 78'minutes
- 16Brazil
- 9LeeSubstituted forSymondsat 55'minutesBooked at 57mins
Substitutes
- 3Gibbons
- 4Bowman
- 11Babajide
- 13Stenson
- 15Green
- 19Simpkins
- 22Robinson
- 24Symonds
- 32Adebowale
West Ham Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Arnold
- 22FiskSubstituted forLonghurstat 45'minutesBooked at 58mins
- 23CissokoBooked at 33mins
- 5Flaherty
- 7Evans
- 14Hasegawa
- 4StringerBooked at 61mins
- 17FilisSubstituted forParkerat 45'minutes
- 2Wyne
- 19Leon
- 9Walker
Substitutes
- 12Longhurst
- 15Parker
- 18Leat
- 20Joel
- 24Cairns
- 25Garrard
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
- Attendance:
- 2,264
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2, West Ham United Women 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Inessa Kaagman with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kayleigh Green following a set piece situation.
Post update
Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Foul by Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Yui Hasegawa.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Gilly Flaherty.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Zaneta Wyne.
Post update
Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Kayleigh Green replaces Danielle Carter.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emily Simpkins replaces Aileen Whelan.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Lucy Parker.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Gilly Flaherty.