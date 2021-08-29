Last updated on .From the section League One

Doncaster fans were filmed allegedly abusing a disabled fan at Rotherham's New York Stadium

Doncaster Rovers and Wigan Athletic have condemned abuse from their fans at their League One matches on Saturday.

A video on social media appears to show two Rovers fans discriminating against a disabled supporter during their game at Rotherham United.

Doncaster are working with Rotherham to identify those in the video and says it "has a zero-tolerance approach to any and all forms of discrimination".

Wigan condemned abuse via social media received by a number of their players.

The messages were sent after the Latics' 1-0 win over Portsmouth at the DW Stadium.

"The threatening, distasteful and vile messages a number of players were subject to is completely unacceptable," Wigan chief executive Malachy Brannigan told the club website.

"All messaging has been reported to the relevant authorities with the intention that the instigators will be held accountable for their actions.

"The Club has offered support to the players who have been subject to these messages.

"As a Club we back calls from the football authorities for real-life consequences for those found to be sending abuse of any form via social media."