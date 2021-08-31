Ronaldo targeting goals record in Republic qualifier

Last updated on .From the section Football

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo will break the top international scorer record in the men's game if he nets against the Republic of Ireland.

The Manchester United star drew level with Iran's Ali Daei on 109 goals with a double against France at the Euro 2020 finals earlier this summer.

Ronaldo and Daei are the only two male players to score 90 or more goals.

Group A leaders Portugal host a Republic side which lost their opening two World Cup qualifiers.

The Republic fell to a defeat by Serbia in their opener and it was followed by the humiliation of losing to minnows Luxembourg in Dublin.

It leaves the Irish already trailing Portugal and Serbia by seven points with the top two from Group A progressing to the finals in Qatar next year.

Big ask for Irish

With no nation having qualified for the World Cup finals after losing their first two matches in qualifying, a massive task for the Republic lies ahead.

Kenny's only win from his 13 games in charge came in June with a 4-1 friendly victory over Andorra.

Striker Callum Robinson misses out after contracting Covid-19 for the second time in nine months while Alan Browne is also absent, with the midfielder a close contact of a positive case.

Kenny is also without injured quartet Enda Stevens, Jason Knight, James McCarthy and Callum O'Dowda.

Portugal thumped the Republic 5-1 in a Dublin friendly in the last meeting between the sides seven years ago and Fernando Santos' side are firm favourites to pick up all three points in the Faro encounter.

Ronaldo is not the only big name in the Portugal team with fellow Premier League stars Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota also set to face the Republic.

Stephen Kenny succeeded Mick McCarthy as Republic manager in April 2020

The 2016 European champions have lost only one of their last 38 home matches in World Cup qualifying, but Republic striker Adam Idah is adamant they are not frightened by what lies ahead.

"None of us have fear - there shouldn't be any fear coming into these games. You should be excited about playing against these players," said the Norwich forward.

"These are the moments we've all dreamt of playing in, playing against the best players in the world, the best teams. The feeling is one of excitement. We're going to go out there and do the best we can.

"When you're the underdog, it motivates you that bit more because you know what people on the outside are thinking.

"As a team, it excites you that you want to play against these teams, prove everyone wrong, show what you can do. I'm so excited to play."

The Republic return from Portugal for an Aviva Stadium double-header with Azerbaijan first up on Saturday following by a meeting with Serbia three days later.