World Cup Qualifying - European
PortugalPortugal19:45R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland
Venue: Estádio Algarve

Ronaldo targeting goals record in Republic qualifier

Last updated on .From the section Football

Ronaldo celebrates the goal against France at Euro 2020 which brought his level with Ali Daei
Ronaldo celebrates the goal against France at Euro 2020 which brought his level with Ali Daei
Coverage: Preview, live text commentary and match report

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo will break the top international scorer record in the men's game if he nets against the Republic of Ireland.

The Manchester United star drew level with Iran's Ali Daei on 109 goals with a double against France at the Euro 2020 finals earlier this summer.

Ronaldo and Daei are the only two male players to score 90 or more goals.

Group A leaders Portugal host a Republic side which lost their opening two World Cup qualifiers.

The Republic fell to a defeat by Serbia in their opener and it was followed by the humiliation of losing to minnows Luxembourg in Dublin.

It leaves the Irish already trailing Portugal and Serbia by seven points with the top two from Group A progressing to the finals in Qatar next year.

Big ask for Irish

With no nation having qualified for the World Cup finals after losing their first two matches in qualifying, a massive task for the Republic lies ahead.

Kenny's only win from his 13 games in charge came in June with a 4-1 friendly victory over Andorra.

Striker Callum Robinson misses out after contracting Covid-19 for the second time in nine months while Alan Browne is also absent, with the midfielder a close contact of a positive case.

Kenny is also without injured quartet Enda Stevens, Jason Knight, James McCarthy and Callum O'Dowda.

Portugal thumped the Republic 5-1 in a Dublin friendly in the last meeting between the sides seven years ago and Fernando Santos' side are firm favourites to pick up all three points in the Faro encounter.

Ronaldo is not the only big name in the Portugal team with fellow Premier League stars Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota also set to face the Republic.

Stephen Kenny
Stephen Kenny succeeded Mick McCarthy as Republic manager in April 2020

The 2016 European champions have lost only one of their last 38 home matches in World Cup qualifying, but Republic striker Adam Idah is adamant they are not frightened by what lies ahead.

"None of us have fear - there shouldn't be any fear coming into these games. You should be excited about playing against these players," said the Norwich forward.

"These are the moments we've all dreamt of playing in, playing against the best players in the world, the best teams. The feeling is one of excitement. We're going to go out there and do the best we can.

"When you're the underdog, it motivates you that bit more because you know what people on the outside are thinking.

"As a team, it excites you that you want to play against these teams, prove everyone wrong, show what you can do. I'm so excited to play."

The Republic return from Portugal for an Aviva Stadium double-header with Azerbaijan first up on Saturday following by a meeting with Serbia three days later.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 1st September 2021

  • PortugalPortugal19:45R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland
  • KazakhstanKazakhstan15:00UkraineUkraine
  • LuxembourgLuxembourg19:45AzerbaijanAzerbaijan
  • FranceFrance19:45Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina
  • DenmarkDenmark19:45ScotlandScotland
  • Faroe IslandsFaroe Islands19:45IsraelIsrael
  • MoldovaMoldova19:45AustriaAustria
  • LatviaLatvia19:45GibraltarGibraltar
  • NorwayNorway19:45NetherlandsNetherlands
  • TurkeyTurkey19:45MontenegroMontenegro
  • MaltaMalta19:45CyprusCyprus
  • RussiaRussia19:45CroatiaCroatia

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32106337
2Serbia32107527
3Luxembourg210123-13
4R. of Ireland200224-20
5Azerbaijan200213-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain32106337
2Sweden22004046
3Greece20202202
4Georgia301224-21
5Kosovo200216-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy33006069
2Switzerland22004136
3Northern Ireland201102-21
4Bulgaria301215-41
5Lithuania200203-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32104137
2Ukraine30303303
3Finland20203302
4Bos-Herze201123-11
5Kazakhstan201113-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium3210122107
2Czech Rep31117434
3Wales210123-13
4Belarus2101410-63
5Estonia2002410-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark3300140149
2Scotland31207345
3Israel31115414
4Austria311157-24
5Faroe Islands301228-61
6Moldova3012213-111

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey321010557
2Netherlands320111476
3Montenegro32016336
4Norway32014316
5Latvia301247-31
6Gibraltar3003114-130

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia32014136
2Russia32016426
3Slovakia31204315
4Cyprus31111104
5Slovenia310223-13
6Malta301238-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33009189
2Hungary321010467
3Albania32013216
4Poland31117524
5Andorra300318-70
6San Marino3003010-100

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia33006249
2North Macedonia32019456
3Germany32015236
4Romania310256-13
5Iceland310246-23
6Liechtenstein3003110-90
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories