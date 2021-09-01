Match ends, France 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1.
Antoine Griezmann scored France's equaliser as they drew with Bosnia-Herzegovina in World Cup qualifying.
Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko gave the Bosnians the lead with an excellent drilled effort from outside the box.
Griezmann, who had re-joined Atletico Madrid from Barcelona less than 24 hours earlier, scored with a fortunate ricocheted effort - with VAR needed to see if the ball had crossed the line.
Jules Kounde was sent off for hosts France early in the second half.
The Sevilla defender, who Chelsea unsuccessfully tried to sign during the transfer window that closed on Tuesday, was initially given a yellow card for a reckless challenge on Sead Kolasinac - which was upgraded to a red by VAR.
"It is obviously harder with 10 men. We had some chances but it is not the result we were looking for," France coach Didier Deschamps told M6.
Les Bleus have eight points from four games, four more than second-placed Ukraine, who drew 2-2 in Kazakhstan and host France in the next game.
Line-ups
France
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Lloris
- 5KoundéBooked at 51mins
- 4Varane
- 3Kimpembe
- 18Digne
- 6Pogba
- 17VeretoutBooked at 30minsSubstituted forDuboisat 54'minutes
- 8LemarSubstituted forTchouameniat 45'minutes
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forComanat 76'minutes
- 19BenzemaSubstituted forMartialat 76'minutes
- 10MbappéSubstituted forDiabyat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dubois
- 9Martial
- 11Diaby
- 13Kanté
- 14Tchouameni
- 15Zouma
- 16Mandanda
- 20Coman
- 21Lenglet
- 22Hernández
- 23Maignan
Bos-Herze
Formation 3-5-2
- 12Sehic
- 16Ahmedhodzic
- 3Hadzikadunic
- 6Sanicanin
- 4SusicSubstituted forCipeticat 64'minutes
- 10Pjanic
- 18HadziahmetovicBooked at 76mins
- 13CimirotSubstituted forLoncarat 72'minutes
- 5KolasinacSubstituted forCivicat 54'minutes
- 23DemirovicSubstituted forPrevljakat 72'minutes
- 11Dzeko
Substitutes
- 1Vasilj
- 2Civic
- 7Kovacevic
- 8Krunic
- 9Prevljak
- 14Gojak
- 15Cipetic
- 17Nalic
- 19Jovicic
- 20Stevanovic
- 21Loncar
- 22Piric
- Referee:
- Sandro Schärer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, France 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1.
Post update
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (France).
Post update
Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Moussa Diaby replaces Kylian Mbappé.
Post update
Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Anthony Martial (France).
Post update
Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Smail Prevljak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Eldar Civic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Post update
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Léo Dubois.
Post update
Corner, France. Conceded by Dennis Hadzikadunic.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Paul Pogba (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Anthony Martial replaces Karim Benzema.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Kingsley Coman replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Booking
Amir Hadziahmetovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Aurelien Tchouameni (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Amir Hadziahmetovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Post update
Lucas Digne (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Stjepan Loncar (Bosnia and Herzegovina).