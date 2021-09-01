World Cup Qualifying - European
FranceFrance1Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina1

France 1-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina: Antoine Griezmann cancels out Edin Dzeko opener

Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann has scored 39 goals for France

Antoine Griezmann scored France's equaliser as they drew with Bosnia-Herzegovina in World Cup qualifying.

Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko gave the Bosnians the lead with an excellent drilled effort from outside the box.

Griezmann, who had re-joined Atletico Madrid from Barcelona less than 24 hours earlier, scored with a fortunate ricocheted effort - with VAR needed to see if the ball had crossed the line.

Jules Kounde was sent off for hosts France early in the second half.

The Sevilla defender, who Chelsea unsuccessfully tried to sign during the transfer window that closed on Tuesday, was initially given a yellow card for a reckless challenge on Sead Kolasinac - which was upgraded to a red by VAR.

"It is obviously harder with 10 men. We had some chances but it is not the result we were looking for," France coach Didier Deschamps told M6.

Les Bleus have eight points from four games, four more than second-placed Ukraine, who drew 2-2 in Kazakhstan and host France in the next game.

Line-ups

France

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Lloris
  • 5KoundéBooked at 51mins
  • 4Varane
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 18Digne
  • 6Pogba
  • 17VeretoutBooked at 30minsSubstituted forDuboisat 54'minutes
  • 8LemarSubstituted forTchouameniat 45'minutes
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forComanat 76'minutes
  • 19BenzemaSubstituted forMartialat 76'minutes
  • 10MbappéSubstituted forDiabyat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dubois
  • 9Martial
  • 11Diaby
  • 13Kanté
  • 14Tchouameni
  • 15Zouma
  • 16Mandanda
  • 20Coman
  • 21Lenglet
  • 22Hernández
  • 23Maignan

Bos-Herze

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Sehic
  • 16Ahmedhodzic
  • 3Hadzikadunic
  • 6Sanicanin
  • 4SusicSubstituted forCipeticat 64'minutes
  • 10Pjanic
  • 18HadziahmetovicBooked at 76mins
  • 13CimirotSubstituted forLoncarat 72'minutes
  • 5KolasinacSubstituted forCivicat 54'minutes
  • 23DemirovicSubstituted forPrevljakat 72'minutes
  • 11Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 1Vasilj
  • 2Civic
  • 7Kovacevic
  • 8Krunic
  • 9Prevljak
  • 14Gojak
  • 15Cipetic
  • 17Nalic
  • 19Jovicic
  • 20Stevanovic
  • 21Loncar
  • 22Piric
Referee:
Sandro Schärer

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamBos-Herze
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home9
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, France 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, France 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (France).

  4. Post update

    Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Moussa Diaby replaces Kylian Mbappé.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Martial (France).

  8. Post update

    Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Smail Prevljak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Eldar Civic.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Léo Dubois.

  12. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Dennis Hadzikadunic.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Paul Pogba (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Anthony Martial replaces Karim Benzema.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Kingsley Coman replaces Antoine Griezmann.

  16. Booking

    Amir Hadziahmetovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Aurelien Tchouameni (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Amir Hadziahmetovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

  19. Post update

    Lucas Digne (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Stjepan Loncar (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 1st September 2021

