Real Madrid missed a penalty and hit the crossbar before grabbing a late equaliser

Manchester City conceded an injury-time equaliser as they drew 1-1 in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier against Real Madrid.

Kenti Robles' strike deep in stoppage time cancelled out Caroline Weir's second-half opener for City in Spain.

The Scotland international hit a powerful shot into the bottom corner but City looked far from their best.

Real striker Esther Gonzalez missed a penalty, an open goal and hit the crossbar with a header.

City goalkeeper Karima Benameur, who stood in for the injured Ellie Roebuck, was sharp as she made numerous saves with Real looking the more dangerous of the two sides in the first half.

But Weir's goal, minutes after the break gave City a crucial lead that they looked set to take into next week's second leg in Manchester until Robles' late shot went through a crowded penalty area into the bottom corner.

Gareth Taylor's side were without key players Ellie Roebuck, Ellen White and Lucy Bronze through injury, while Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway did not travel as a precaution.

The winner of the tie qualifies for the group stages of the competition, joining English champions Chelsea, holders Barcelona, French giants Paris Saint-Germain and German side Bayern Munich.

'A draw is probably a fair result' - reaction

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor: "I'm a bit disappointed losing the goal that late on but coming out here it was a tough fixture. We controlled the game for the first 20 minutes then we made a few errors which allowed them back into it slightly. In the second half we were good and improved a lot.

"A draw is probably a fair result overall given the chances. There were some good parts to it but I'm just a little disappointed to concede so late like that. I thought there were a number of errors by the officials which went against us which was disappointing but that's part of the game.

"The Olympics was an issue for us in terms of giving the players rest so it disrupted our pre-season. We could have given them less time to recover but we're hoping to reap the benefits of that further down the line. We realised with these four games before the international break we have to be patient as we build-up our fitness."