Cymru Premier midweek round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Tuesday, 31 August

Aberystwyth Town 0-1 Bala Town: An own goal by Alex Darlington gave mid-table Bala victory at Aberystwyth, who remain third from bottom.

Barry Town United 3-2 Haverfordwest County: Clayton Green's late penalty saw Barry edge visiting Haverfordwest. Green had put the home side ahead with his first of the night, only for Ben Fawcett's first-half double to give County the lead. Chris Hugh's equaliser set up a tense finale before Green held his nerve from the spot.

Cardiff Met 3-2 Penybont: Penybont opened and finished the scoring in Cyncoed but still ended up on the losing side. Nathan Wood struck after just three minutes but the Students struck back through Adam Roscrow, an Eliot Evans penalty and Harry Owen, with Lewis Clutton's 90th-minute strike just consolation for the visitors.

Connah's Quay Nomads 1-1 Caernarfon Town: Defending champions Nomads lost more ground on leaders New Saints - with the gap now four points - despite rescuing a point, with John Disney replying for the home side after Darren Thomas had given Caernarfon the lead.

Newtown 5-0 Cefn Druids: Lifumpa Mwandwe struck twice in the first 16 minutes to set Newtown on their way to a handsome win over Druids. James Davies soon added a third, with Kieran Mills-Evans and Aaron Williams completing the rout.

The New Saints 1-0 Flint Town United: Adrian Cieslewicz's goal just after half-time proved the difference as league leaders Saints edged a hard-fought win at home to second-placed Flint.