Ben Tozer (left) with Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson

National League: Wrexham v Notts County Venue: Glyndwr Racecourse Stadium, Wrexham Date: Monday, 30 August Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: BBC Radio Wales live commentary on the BBC Sport website and app and FM in the Wrexham area

Although "gutted" to have left Cheltenham Town, defender Ben Tozer said the opportunity to join Wrexham was an "exciting" one he could not turn down.

Wrexham signed the Cheltenham captain for an undisclosed fee, with reports suggesting the National League club paid around £200,000.

Tozer made his debut 24 hours after joining, in Saturday's 2-0 win at Eastleigh.

"I was a bit sad about the prospect of leaving Cheltenham, I've absolutely loved it there," he said.

"When it was first put to me I was a little bit gutted at the thought of leaving.

"But once you get your head around it and you start to delve in and look and see what's going on, it's exciting."

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, were relegated from the Football League in 2008.

Under new manager Phil Parkinson the club have signed nine new players over the summer as they bid to secure promotion.

"The club are trying to do everything right and are not quite there yet in some aspects," Tozer added.

"But speaking to the staff and players everyone's saying that they're pushing and trying to get everything right.

"The whole buzz around the club, everyone on the outside's seen it and thought 'I wouldn't mind a bit of that.'

"If you can be successful this season, the opportunities are endless really.

"That's what's exciting but don't get me wrong it's never going to be easy."

Tozer, who has also played for Newcastle United, Northampton Town and Newport County, has signed a three-year deal with the north Wales club.

Parkinson has said hopes to make further signings ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline.

"The more quality the better in every aspect," Tozer said.

"It strengthens the squad, makes training better and more intense and makes you fitter as a team."