Erling Braut Haaland did not complete a single pass in the first half - but scored Norway's goal

The Netherlands had to come from behind to draw with Norway in the first game of Louis van Gaal's third spell in charge.

Erling Braut Haaland put Norway ahead when he controlled the ball in the box, turned and fired home his eighth international goal.

Davy Klaassen equalised when he steered home Georginio Wijnaldum's cross.

Borussia Dortmund's Haaland almost won the game but hit the post in the second half.

Van Gaal - who was in charge from 2000 to 2002 and 2012 to 2014 - replaced Frank de Boer, who quit after their Euro 2020 last-16 exit.

Group G is the closest in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Turkey lead the group on eight points, with the Netherlands, Montenegro and Norway all on seven points.

Risto Radunovic scored a 97th-minute equaliser for Montenegro against Turkey as they drew 2-2.