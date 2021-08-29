Match ends, Barcelona 2, Getafe 1.
Memphis Depay scored Barcelona's winner as they beat Getafe in La Liga.
Sergi Roberto slid home the hosts' opener from Jordi Alba's cross after only 99 seconds.
Sandro levelled for Getafe after a one-two with Carles Alena, both former Barcelona players.
But Depay showed good skill from Frenkie de Jong's pass before rifling into the bottom corner after half an hour for the winner in front of about 26,000 fans.
It was the first La Liga goal scored and assisted by a Dutch player since 2009.
Barcelona - who brought on 17-year-old Gavi for a second-half debut - remain unbeaten on seven points from three games. Getafe have lost all their matches.
There was a return from injury for Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who missed the opening two weeks after knee surgery.
Ronald Koeman's Barca were far from convincing but could have won by more, with Ronald Araujo having a goal ruled out for offside and Depay volleying over.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 22Leite de Souza JuniorSubstituted forDestat 63'minutes
- 4AraujoBooked at 27mins
- 15LengletBooked at 86mins
- 18Alba
- 20RobertoSubstituted forPaez Gaviriaat 74'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 21de Jong
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forMinguezaat 84'minutes
- 9DepayBooked at 62mins
- 12BraithwaiteSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dest
- 6Puig Martí
- 8Pjanic
- 13Murara Neto
- 14Coutinho
- 17Manaj
- 23Umtiti
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 27Demir
- 28González Iglesias
- 29Mingueza
- 30Paez Gaviria
Getafe
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Soria
- 21IglesiasSubstituted forSuárezat 45'minutes
- 2DakonamSubstituted forAkuruguat 84'minutes
- 23Mitrovic
- 17Olivera
- 11AleñáBooked at 21minsSubstituted forTimorat 61'minutes
- 20Maksimovic
- 18Arambarri
- 16Jankto
- 10ÜnalSubstituted forMacíasat 76'minutes
- 12RamírezSubstituted forMataat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Yáñez
- 5Miquel
- 7Mata
- 9Macías
- 14Duro
- 22Suárez
- 24Timor
- 27Conde
- 28Akurugu
- 33Trueba Chinchurreta
- Referee:
- Pablo González Fuertes
- Attendance:
- 26,543
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away22
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Getafe 1.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Memphis Depay tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.
Post update
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Stefan Mitrovic (Getafe).
Post update
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Post update
Mathías Olivera (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Post update
José Macías (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).
Post update
Attempt missed. Nico González (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Post update
Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).
Booking
Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).
Post update
José Macías (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergiño Dest with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Óscar Mingueza replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Koffi replaces Djené Dakonam.
