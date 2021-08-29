Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Normann has earned seven Norway caps since his international debut in 2019

Norwich have signed Norway midfielder Mathias Normann on a season-long loan from Russian side Rostov.

The Canaries have an option to make the deal for the 25-year-old permanent.

A defensive midfielder, Normann joined Brighton in 2017 but failed to make an appearance for the Seagulls before leaving for Rostov in 2019.

"This will be very exciting for me. I know that Norwich play very good football and they like to keep the ball," he said.

"They have a lot of energy. I spoke a little bit to the head coach [Daniel Farke] and everything looks very good."

Normann, who played 52 times for Rostov, joins a Norwich side who have struggled on their return to the Premier League having lost their opening three games to Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester.

The Canaries have had a busy summer with the Norwegian becoming the club's 10th new recruit, and their third loan signing after the arrivals of Billy Gilmour and Brandon Williams from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Bringing in a defensive midfielder has been a prime target for Norwich boss Daniel Farke, with the club seeking a replacement for Oliver Skipp, who returned to Tottenham at the end of his loan move in the summer.

"We're really happy to bring Mathias in," said Farke.

"We've worked on this piece of business for several weeks. It's not easy for us to bring a player in who had many clubs interested in him.

"We see lots of potential in Mathias and he's capable to play in several roles. He's quite versatile in the midfield positions."

