Ruben Dias won a host of individual awards last season as well as the Premier League

Portugal defender Ruben Dias has extended his contract at Manchester City until 2027.

Portugal international Dias, 24, joined City from Benfica on a six-year deal in September 2020 for about £65m.

He helped City win the Premier League and Carabao Cup, and reach a first Champions League final.

Dias was named men's Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association and Premier League Player of the Season last term.

"Playing for City has surpassed all my expectations and it's an absolute pleasure to be part of such an incredible squad," said Dias, who has made 50 appearances for City and was named the Champions League defender of the season for 2020-21.

"To be part of the squad that achieved so much last season was incredible and made us all hungry to achieve even more.

"Now I just want to try and play my part in helping us be successful this season and beyond."

He also thanked manager Pep Guardiola for helping him to develop as a player and "keep pushing me to improve".

Director of football Txiki Begiristain added: "Ruben has already proved to be such a vital part of our squad.

"It tells you everything about his quality and importance to the club that we wanted to recognise his impact with this new contract.

"He is everything you would want in a central defender and so much more and he will be a big part of our drive to bring even more success to the club over the next few years."