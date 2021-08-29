Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Kabak spent last season on loan at Liverpool

Norwich City are closing in on a deal to sign Turkey defender Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke.

The deal also includes an option to buy.

The 21-year-old is due to have a medical at Norwich on Monday prior to linking up with the Turkish national side.

Kabak joined Liverpool on loan in February making 13 appearances for the Reds, but they opted against making his move permanent.

His arrival is set to be Norwich's final business of the transfer window in terms of incomings.