Baxter believes more professional club set-ups will benefit the local game

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says it is "only going to get tougher" for clubs like his to stay in touch with the full-time Irish Premiership teams.

The Crues became the first club to adopt a semi-full-time model by introducing more day-time sessions back at the start of the 2018-19 season.

Larne, Glentoran and Linfield have since brought in full-time training.

"I don't think it's a bad thing, it's a good thing. We'll do our best to try and hang in there," said Baxter.

"Clubs are bringing players in from England, Scotland, the Republic of Ireland, combined with our own local talent, so it's only going to get tougher these next few years as full-time models kick in," he added.

"Hopefully with more money coming into the league what comes with that is better players, a better product, more fans coming on the back of that, and along with that more sponsors and more television coverage."

'We'll always try to compete with the best'

The increasing disparity in the income available to top clubs and those at the bottom has left some lamenting the increasing gulf between the 'haves and have-nots' but Baxter believes more professional set-ups will benefit club football in Northern Ireland.

"It's good for the game and from our point of view we must work through what we can afford.

"We know the loyal fan base we have - we don't have a massive fan base but we have a very active football club.

"We'll do our best to bring really good players to the club and always try to compete with the very best."

The Crues lost 2-0 to champions Linfield on Saturday and are again likely to be without recovering trio Philip Lowry, Ross Clarke and Johnny McMurray for Tuesday night's visit of Portadown to Seaview.

"Matthew [Tipton] is a shrewd student of the game - his teams are well organised and well drilled, We want to be confident going into our home games but we'll have to be on our toes to get a result."

Elsewhere on Tuesday night, Cliftonville will hope to make it two wins in a row to start the new campaign when they entertain a Coleraine side looking to pick up their first points following a 4-2 reverse at Larne on Friday.

Carrick Rangers host Warrenpoint in the evening's other fixture, with the three other games originally scheduled for 31 August having been postponed because of international call-ups.