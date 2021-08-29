Marc Cucurella: Brighton close in on Getafe defender
Last updated on .From the section Brighton
Brighton are closing in on the £15.4m signing of Getafe defender Marc Cucurella.
The Seagulls have been monitoring the former Barcelona player, 23, for a number of months.
Cucurella has won one Spain cap, having made his international debut in June.
Cucurella, who came through the Barcelona academy and has also played for Eibar, missed Getafe's last two games amid speculation about a move to the Premier League.
- Our coverage of Brighton & Hove Albion is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Albion - go straight to all the best content