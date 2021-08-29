Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Matt Grimes is out of contract at the end of this season

Swansea City have rejected an offer from Fulham for captain Matt Grimes ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Grimes has a year left to run on his current Swans deal and had been the subject of interest from the London club earlier in the summer.

Swansea - who had spoken to Grimes about the possibility of extending his contract - will now wait to see if Fulham return with an improved offer.

The offer from Marco Silva's side was understood to be around £2.5m.

Speaking after Saturday's defeat to Preston, Swansea head coach Russell Martin had admitted he was bracing himself for bids for his players, predicting a chaotic end to the window.

The 26-year old midfielder has been attracting interest from Fulham since July.