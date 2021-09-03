Euro U21 Qualifying
Bosnia and Herzegovina U21Bosnia and Herzegovina U210R. of Ireland U21Republic of Ireland U210

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Republic of Ireland - U21 latest

Last updated on .From the section Football

Match report to follow....

Line-ups

Bosnia and Herzegovina U21

Formation 4-4-2

  • 22Dizdarevic
  • 5Dedic
  • 4Milojevic
  • 18Barisic
  • 3Malic
  • 7Savic
  • 8Begic
  • 15Savic
  • 23Kulasin
  • 13Basic
  • 9Masic

Substitutes

  • 1Cetkovic
  • 6Grgic
  • 10Drljo
  • 14Marjanovic
  • 16Pavlovic
  • 17Colic
  • 19Tahric
  • 20Djokanovic
  • 21Alic

R. of Ireland U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Maher
  • 12Lyons
  • 13O'Brien
  • 5McEntee
  • 11Ferry
  • 7Kilkenny
  • 6Coventry
  • 17Tierney
  • 10Watson
  • 9Kayode
  • 18Wright

Substitutes

  • 2O'Connor
  • 4Garcia MacNulty
  • 8Noß
  • 15Johansson
  • 19Ferguson
  • 20Devoy
  • 21Moran
  • 22Whelan
  • 23Rose
Referee:
Kristoffer Hagenes

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 3rd September 2021

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina U21Bosnia and Herzegovina U210R. of Ireland U21Republic of Ireland U210
  • Latvia U21Latvia U210Poland U21Poland U210
  • Malta U21Malta U210Northern Ireland U21Northern Ireland U210
  • Slovakia U21Slovakia U2116:30Lithuania U21Lithuania U21
  • Italy U21Italy U2116:30Luxembourg U21Luxembourg U21
  • Estonia U21Estonia U2117:00Finland U21Finland U21
  • Norway U21Norway U2117:00Austria U21Austria U21
  • Liechtenstein U21Liechtenstein U2117:00Cyprus U21Cyprus U21
  • Serbia U21Serbia U2117:00Ukraine U21Ukraine U21
  • Moldova U21Moldova U2118:00Bulgaria U21Bulgaria U21
  • Switzerland U21Switzerland U2118:00Gibraltar U21Gibraltar U21
  • Turkey U21Turkey U2118:00Belgium U21Belgium U21

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria U2111002023
2Croatia U2111002023
3Finland U2100000000
4Norway U2100000000
5Azerbaijan U21100102-20
6Estonia U21100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2111006063
2Israel U2111002113
3Latvia U2110100001
4Poland U2110100001
5Hungary U21100112-10
6San Marino U21100106-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta U2110100001
2Northern Ireland U2110100001
3Lithuania U2100000000
4Russia U2100000000
5Slovakia U2100000000
6Spain U2100000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece U2121105054
2Iceland U2111002113
3Cyprus U2110100001
4Portugal U2100000000
5Belarus U21100112-10
6Liechtenstein U21100105-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Moldova U2110100001
2Wales U2110100001
3Bulgaria U2100000000
4Gibraltar U2100000000
5Netherlands U2100000000
6Switzerland U2100000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro U2121104314
2Sweden U2111006063
3Bosnia and Herzegovina U2120202202
4R. of Ireland U2110100001
5Italy U2100000000
6Luxembourg U21200218-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania U2111003033
2Kosovo U2111002023
3Czech Rep U2111001013
4England U2100000000
5Slovenia U21100101-10
6Andorra U21200205-50

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia U2121012203
2Faroe Islands U2121012203
3France U2111003033
4Serbia U2100000000
5Ukraine U2100000000
6North Macedonia U21100103-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2111003123
2Denmark U2100000000
3Scotland U2100000000
4Turkey U2100000000
5Kazakhstan U21100113-20
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

Top Stories