Malta U21 v Northern Ireland U21 - score updates

Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Chris Conn-Clarke replaces Carl Johnston.
Line-ups
Malta U21
Formation 4-4-2
- 1FormosaBooked at 50mins
- 19EllulSubstituted forSpiteriat 72'minutes
- 18Lonardelli
- 4Gauci
- 2Overend
- 11Garzia
- 7AttardSubstituted forAttardat 88'minutes
- 6Grima
- 20SciberrasSubstituted forSixsmithat 88'minutes
- 21EngererSubstituted forCarboneat 88'minutes
- 9Veselji
Substitutes
- 3Spiteri
- 8Vella
- 10Sixsmith
- 12Sylla
- 14Mohnani
- 15Attard
- 16Attard
- 17Micallef
- 22Carbone
Northern Ireland U21
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hughes
- 2Hume
- 3Donnelly
- 7ScottSubstituted forAndersonat 88'minutes
- 5McClellandSubstituted forMcClellandat 45'minutes
- 4BalmerBooked at 74mins
- 8Boyd-MunceSubstituted forSmythat 45'minutes
- 6Galbraith
- 18JohnstonSubstituted forConn-Clarkeat 85'minutes
- 9Waide
- 11BaggleySubstituted forLaneat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Webber
- 13McClelland
- 15Finlayson
- 16Palmer
- 17Conn-Clarke
- 19Cousin-Dawson
- 20Smyth
- 21Lane
- 22Anderson
- Referee:
- Milovan Milacic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Harry Anderson replaces Jack Scott.
Substitution
Substitution, Malta U21. Jamie Carbone replaces Jake Engerer.
Substitution
Substitution, Malta U21. Jamie Sixsmith replaces Bradley Sciberras.
Substitution
Substitution, Malta U21. Jean Attard replaces Ayrton Attard.
Goal!
Goal! Malta U21 4, Northern Ireland U21 1. Ayrton Attard (Malta U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Overend.
Booking
Kofi Balmer (Northern Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Malta U21. Owen Spiteri replaces Matthew Ellul.
Goal!
Goal! Malta U21 3, Northern Ireland U21 1. Paddy Lane (Northern Ireland U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carl Johnston.
Booking
Cain Formosa (Malta U21) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Kyle McClelland replaces Sam McClelland.
Substitution
Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Oisin Smyth replaces Caolan Boyd-Munce.
Substitution
Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Paddy Lane replaces Barry Baggley.
Second Half
Second Half begins Malta U21 3, Northern Ireland U21 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Malta U21 3, Northern Ireland U21 0.
Post update
Goal! Malta U21 3, Northern Ireland U21 0. Matteja Veselji (Malta U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Malta U21 2, Northern Ireland U21 0. Matteja Veselji (Malta U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bradley Sciberras.
Goal!
Goal! Malta U21 1, Northern Ireland U21 0. Jake Engerer (Malta U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alejandro Garzia.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.