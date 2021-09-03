Euro U21 Qualifying
Malta U21Malta U214Northern Ireland U21Northern Ireland U211

Malta U21 v Northern Ireland U21 - score updates

Line-ups

Malta U21

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1FormosaBooked at 50mins
  • 19EllulSubstituted forSpiteriat 72'minutes
  • 18Lonardelli
  • 4Gauci
  • 2Overend
  • 11Garzia
  • 7AttardSubstituted forAttardat 88'minutes
  • 6Grima
  • 20SciberrasSubstituted forSixsmithat 88'minutes
  • 21EngererSubstituted forCarboneat 88'minutes
  • 9Veselji

Substitutes

  • 3Spiteri
  • 8Vella
  • 10Sixsmith
  • 12Sylla
  • 14Mohnani
  • 15Attard
  • 16Attard
  • 17Micallef
  • 22Carbone

Northern Ireland U21

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hughes
  • 2Hume
  • 3Donnelly
  • 7ScottSubstituted forAndersonat 88'minutes
  • 5McClellandSubstituted forMcClellandat 45'minutes
  • 4BalmerBooked at 74mins
  • 8Boyd-MunceSubstituted forSmythat 45'minutes
  • 6Galbraith
  • 18JohnstonSubstituted forConn-Clarkeat 85'minutes
  • 9Waide
  • 11BaggleySubstituted forLaneat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Webber
  • 13McClelland
  • 15Finlayson
  • 16Palmer
  • 17Conn-Clarke
  • 19Cousin-Dawson
  • 20Smyth
  • 21Lane
  • 22Anderson
Referee:
Milovan Milacic

Match Stats

Home TeamMalta U21Away TeamNorthern Ireland U21
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Chris Conn-Clarke replaces Carl Johnston.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Harry Anderson replaces Jack Scott.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Malta U21. Jamie Carbone replaces Jake Engerer.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Malta U21. Jamie Sixsmith replaces Bradley Sciberras.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Malta U21. Jean Attard replaces Ayrton Attard.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Malta U21 4, Northern Ireland U21 1. Ayrton Attard (Malta U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Overend.

  7. Booking

    Kofi Balmer (Northern Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Malta U21. Owen Spiteri replaces Matthew Ellul.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Malta U21 3, Northern Ireland U21 1. Paddy Lane (Northern Ireland U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carl Johnston.

  10. Booking

    Cain Formosa (Malta U21) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Kyle McClelland replaces Sam McClelland.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Oisin Smyth replaces Caolan Boyd-Munce.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Paddy Lane replaces Barry Baggley.

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins Malta U21 3, Northern Ireland U21 0.

  15. Half Time

    First Half ends, Malta U21 3, Northern Ireland U21 0.

  16. Post update

    Goal! Malta U21 3, Northern Ireland U21 0. Matteja Veselji (Malta U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Malta U21 2, Northern Ireland U21 0. Matteja Veselji (Malta U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bradley Sciberras.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Malta U21 1, Northern Ireland U21 0. Jake Engerer (Malta U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alejandro Garzia.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

