Dan Williams scored his first senior goal in Swansea's EFL Cup win over Plymouth earlier this month

Boss Paul Bodin has added Isaak Davies, Ben Margetson, Keenan Patten and Dan Williams to his Wales Under-21 squad for the Uefa U21 Euro 2023 qualifier in Bulgaria on 7 September.

Brandon Cooper - who has been promoted to the senior squad - and Terry Taylor, Christian Norton, Ryan Stirk are out of the original under-21 group.

Midfielder Williams, 20, has played twice for Swansea City this season.

Bodin's side drew 0-0 with Moldova in their opening qualifier in June.

Defender Margetson is a team-mate of Williams at Swansea, while Davies and Patten both play for Cardiff City.

Wales Under-19s have added Zac Bell, Caleb Hughes, Marcus Dackers and Lewys Twamley to their squad for games against Croatia, Austria and Turkey following withdrawals from Callum Wood, Keelan Williams, Josh Farrell and Pat Jones.

Will Jenkins-Davies and Morgan Wigley have been added to the under-18 squad for Friday's friendly with England at Spytty Park.