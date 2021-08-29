Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Wayne Routledge was Swansea's longest-serving player and an influential figure in the dressing room

Veteran forward Wayne Routledge has announced on social media that his time as a Swansea City player is over.

Routledge, 36, scored 33 goals in 305 appearances across 10 years at Swansea.

With his contract up at the Championship club this summer, Routledge was offered a new deal despite being sidelined by a serious knee injury.

"Obviously this has been a long time coming," he said in a video posted on Instagram. external-link

"I thought I would let you know that my time as a player at Swansea City has come to an end.

"I have loved every minute of it. The only thing I wish is that I had more time to do it.

"I have loved playing in front of everybody. I have loved my time at the Liberty and more importantly I have loved all the love I have received being in Swansea."

Routledge found a home at Swansea after being signed by Brendan Rodgers following the club's promotion to the Premier League in 2011.

The former England Under-21 international had previously played for Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth, Fulham, Aston Villa, Cardiff City, Queens Park Rangers and Newcastle United, having taken his first steps in senior football at Crystal Palace.

Routledge's final Swansea appearance came in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Barnsley, when he was carried off with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

He became a key man in the Swansea dressing room in recent years and was continually praised by former boss Steve Cooper for his role as a link between players and coaching staff.

In a BBC interview before the Barnsley play-off game, Routledge said he was unsure whether his time as a Swan was about to come to an end - and stressed that he had to consider the wishes of his family.

Routledge hails from London and there have been suggestions that he will look to return home.

But in the video announcing the end of his Swansea playing days, he added: "It's not the end. I will be around in some capacity. But for now, it's more of a see you later."