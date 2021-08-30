Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Christian Walton saves from Leicester's Ayoze Perez in last season's FA Cup

Ipswich Town have signed goalkeeper Christian Walton on loan from Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion for the rest of the season.

Walton is the club's 17th summer recruit and it will be his seventh loan spell since joining Brighton in 2013.

The 25-year-old played twice for the Seagulls in last season's FA Cup.

"He's a commanding goalkeeper, a great lad and and I'm absolutely delighted that we have acquired him," Ipswich boss Paul Cook told the club website. external-link

Walton's previous loans have taken him to Bury, Plymouth, Luton, Southend, Wigan and Blackburn, where he spent the entire 2019-20 season.

Ipswich are currently 21st in League One, having failed to win any of their first five matches.

Walton said: "The gaffer has put together a strong squad and I have good experience at this level so I'm hoping I can bring that to the challenge."

