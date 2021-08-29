Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Joe Garner scored 17 goals in 75 appearances for Wigan before his move to Cyprus

League One club Fleetwood Town have signed forward Joe Garner following his departure from Cypriot side Apoel FC.

The 33-year-old, who joined Apoel from Wigan Athletic in January, has agreed a two-year contract with the Cod Army.

Garner previously played under Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson at Preston, scoring 57 goals in 151 appearances for the Lilywhites.

He has also had spells at Carlisle United, Nottingham Forest, Watford, Rangers and Ipswich Town.

