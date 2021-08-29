Last updated on .From the section Everton

Everton are trying to complete a deal to sign Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles and remain in talks with Porto to sign forward Luis Diaz.

The deal for England international Maitland-Niles, 24, would likely be an initial loan with an option to buy.

He spent last season on loan at West Brom and came on a substitute in Arsenal's 5-0 loss to Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Everton want to include James Rodriguez in a package worth more than £20m for Colombia team-mate Diaz.

Porto are reluctant to sell Diaz as they regard the 24-year-old as a key component of their forthcoming Champions League campaign, in which they face Liverpool in the group stage, while Everton are keen to offload James, and his expensive salary, after Benitez made it clear he does not figure in his plans.

Time is running out to complete the switch but discussions are ongoing as Everton weigh up several moves.

Italy striker Moise Kean is undergoing a medical in Turin, before completing a loan move back to Juventus with an obligation for the Italian giants to sign the 21-year-old on a permanent basis next summer.

Keane has failed to establish himself since joining Everton for £27m in August 2019, although he enjoyed a successful spell on loan at Paris St-Germain last season.

Everton have also had a second offer, believed to be worth about £8m, rejected for Rangers' 19-year-old right-back Nathan Patterson.