Glasgow City interim head coach Grant Scott expects his side to give Servette their biggest challenge

Women's Champions League second round, first leg: Servette Women v Glasgow City Date: Wednesday, 1 September Location: Stade de Geneve, Geneva Kick-off: 18:15 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba from 18:05 and at BBC Sport website

Glasgow City will pose Servette a far greater challenge than they have faced so far in the Women's Champions League, says interim head coach Grant Scott.

The Scottish champions are in Switzerland for the first leg of their second round tie on Wednesday.

The return at Broadwood is a week later with the winner progressing to the group stage.

"I've watched their two ties from the first round and I don't think they were challenged in either," Scott said.

"I think we'll pose a lot more problems for them, hopefully too many on the day."

Both Glasgow and Servette reached the Champions League round of 32 last season and are now vying for one of the 12 places alongside holders Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Chelsea in the group phase of the revamped competition.

Servette, who won their first Super League title last season, edged past Northern Irish champions Glentoran and Aland United of Finland 1-0.

Glasgow overcame Malta's Birkirkara 3-0 and BIIK Kazygurt of Kazakhstan 1-0 to reach the second round of qualifying.

Interim boss Scott was appointed this summer to fill the void left by Scott Booth, with City still searching for a permanent replacement.

The former Hibernian manager says he would love to stay on and manage City on a full-time basis, but the option is "not on the table".

"I'm not here doing a trial run, I'm doing a termed position with the club," he said.

"I'd love it to be forever, there's no doubt about that. But that's not an option. But regardless, I'm giving it everything I've got to get us there [the group stage]."

Team news

Scotland forward Hayley Lauder is still carrying a knock, and is likely to miss the first leg in Switzerland, but the 31-year-old is expected to be the only absentee for City.

What they said

Glasgow City midfielder Niamh Farrelly: "There's a good vibe in the camp, we're really looking forward to getting the first leg started.

"It would be huge [to get through] with the new group stage setup this year we can test ourselves against in the best in the world. It would be really special to get there but we have to focus on the next two legs first."