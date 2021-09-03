Homepage
FRI 03 Sept 2021
Scottish Challenge Cup
Airdrieonians
Airdrieonians
19:45
Queen's Park
Queen's Park
Venue:
Penny Cars Stadium
Airdrieonians v Queen's Park
Last updated on
20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago
From the section
Football
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Friday 3rd September 2021
Airdrieonians
Airdrieonians
19:45
Queen's Park
Queen's Park
View all
Scottish Challenge Cup scores
Top Stories
Woakes adds lower-order runs to boost England's lead after Pope falls for 81
Live
Live
From the section
Cricket
GB win three Paralympic golds and pass 100-medal mark - day 10 round-up
32m
32 minutes ago
From the section
Disability Sport
Hamilton breaks down as Leclerc fastest
1h
about 1 hour ago
From the section
Formula 1