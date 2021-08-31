Last updated on .From the section Newport

Ollie Cooper has represented Wales at under-19 and under-21 level

Newport County have bolstered their midfield by signing Swansea City's Ollie Cooper on a season-long loan.

Cooper, the son of former Wolves midfielder Kevin, becomes Newport's 14th signing of the transfer window.

The 21-year-old signed a new contract with the Swans last February to extend his stay with the Championship club until at least the summer of 2023.

"It was a last-minute dash to get it all done in time but I'm really glad to be here," said Cooper.

"Hopefully I can show people what I can do when I'm given the opportunity to get on the pitch."

Newport manager Mike Flynn added: "Ollie is a player that we kept close tabs on last season and I'm sure he will add a lot of quality to our midfield."

