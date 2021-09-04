Scottish Challenge Cup
StranraerStranraer0Partick ThistlePartick Thistle1

Stranraer v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Stranraer

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Scullion
  • 15Ross
  • 5Sonkur
  • 2Robertson
  • 3Burns
  • 10Watson
  • 8Gallagher
  • 23Smith
  • 19Rennie
  • 11Woods
  • 18IrvingSubstituted forYatesat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9N'Goy
  • 14Walker
  • 17Moore
  • 20Yates
  • 22McIntosh

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Sneddon
  • 14Gordon
  • 18Akinola
  • 3Holt
  • 2Foster
  • 19MacIverSubstituted forGrahamat 65'minutes
  • 23Docherty
  • 8Bannigan
  • 7Tiffoney
  • 11Smith
  • 17MurraySubstituted forTurnerat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Turner
  • 9Graham
  • 25McCready
  • 30Stanway
  • 31Stevenson
  • 33Black
  • 34Collins
Referee:
Craig Napier
Attendance:
598

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home4
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home4
Away7

