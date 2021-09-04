Albion Rovers v St. Mirren B

AlbionAlbion Rovers3St. Mirren BSt. Mirren B0
Line-ups
Albion
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Binnie
- 2Lynas
- 5Fagan
- 4El-Zubaidi
- 3Wilson
- 7Wilson
- 11Roberts
- 6McKernon
- 8Leslie
- 9Doherty
- 10Wright
Substitutes
- 12Robinson
- 14Reilly
- 15Fernie
- 17Smith
- 18Dolan
St. Mirren B
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Thackery
- 5McDonald
- 2Clocherty
- 3Ellis
- 8Taylor
- 6McMaster
- 4McManus
- 11ThomsonBooked at 28mins
- 10Jack
- 9Offord
- 7Struthers
Substitutes
- 12Gaffney
- 14Czapla
- 15Donaldson
- 16Gilmartin
- 17Smith
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
Match Stats
Home TeamAlbionAway TeamSt. Mirren B
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4