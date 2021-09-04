Scottish Challenge Cup
MontroseMontrose1StirlingStirling Albion0

Montrose v Stirling Albion

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Montrose

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Lennox
  • 7Webster
  • 17Quinn
  • 3Steeves
  • 19Callaghan
  • 6Masson
  • 8Watson
  • 22Brown
  • 12Antoniazzi
  • 16Johnston
  • 11Lyons

Substitutes

  • 1Fleming
  • 2McKelvie
  • 5Campbell
  • 10Belford
  • 14Houghton
  • 15Whatley
  • 18Smith
  • 20Baillie

Stirling

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Law
  • 2Greenhorn
  • 5Banner
  • 4Cummins
  • 3Creaney
  • 7Moore
  • 6Laird
  • 8Roberts
  • 11Scally
  • 9Bikey
  • 10Heaver

Substitutes

  • 12Drydon
  • 14Grant
  • 15Carey
  • 16Rutkiewicz
  • 17Currie
Referee:
Chris Fordyce

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home3
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Top Stories