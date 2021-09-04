Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Paralympics
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Paralympics
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Gossip
Transfers
Top Scorers
All Teams
Leagues & Cups
European
Women
SAT 04 Sept 2021
Scottish Challenge Cup
Kilmarnock
Kilmarnock
15:00
Falkirk
Falkirk
Venue:
The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park
Kilmarnock v Falkirk
Last updated on
45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago
.
From the section
Football
Listen to Sportsound commentary
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Saturday 4th September 2021
Stranraer
Stranraer
0
Partick Thistle
Partick Thistle
1
Montrose
Montrose
1
Stirling
Stirling Albion
0
Albion
Albion Rovers
3
St. Mirren B
St. Mirren B
0
Aberdeen B
Aberdeen B
15:00
Arbroath
Arbroath
Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers
15:00
Stenhousemuir
Stenhousemuir
Cowdenbeath
Cowdenbeath
15:00
Alloa
Alloa Athletic
Inverness CT
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
15:00
Buckie Thistle
Buckie Thistle
Peterhead
Peterhead
15:00
East Fife
East Fife
Raith Rovers
Raith Rovers
15:00
Forfar
Forfar Athletic
Celtic B
Celtic B
15:00
Morton
Greenock Morton
Kilmarnock
Kilmarnock
15:00
Falkirk
Falkirk
Elgin
Elgin City
P
Dunfermline
Dunfermline
P
Match postponed - Other
View all
Scottish Challenge Cup scores
Top Stories
Watch WSL: Man City score three at Everton in landmark match, plus two other matches
Live
Live
From the section
Football
India build lead against England - clips, radio & text
Live
Live
From the section
Cricket
Solheim Cup: US v Europe day one foursomes
Live
Live
From the section
Golf