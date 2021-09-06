Last updated on .From the section Football

Callum McGregor was a late substitute in Scotland's 2-2 draw with Austria at Hampden

World Cup qualifying Group F: Austria v Scotland Venue: Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna Date: Tuesday, 7 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer at 22:35

Scotland's World Cup qualifying visit to Austria is a "must-not-lose game, rather than must-win", according to midfielder Callum McGregor.

Steve Clarke's side sit third in Group F after five games, one point ahead of the Austrians.

Denmark lead the way with five wins, while Israel are two points ahead of Scotland after thrashing Austria 5-2.

"We know it's a big game, especially after the other night," said Celtic captain McGregor.

"We got a positive result, they got a negative result.

"We're getting to the point where you start to run out of games, so the next two or three are massive for us.

"A win on Tuesday would put us in the best possible position but if you want to label it, it's a must-not-lose game, rather than must-win.

"If we can come away with four points from the next two, I think we'll be doing well."

Scotland are at home to Israel in the first of October's matches, which is followed by trips to the Faroe Islands and Moldova, with the final match at home to runaway leaders Denmark on 15 November.

The nation finishing second will enter a 12-team play-off, with the winners of three separate paths progressing to Qatar 2022.

Team news

Ryan Fraser, Nathan Patterson and Kenny McLean have withdrawn from the squad, while Scott McTominay, Stuart Armstrong and James Forrest were ruled out prior to last Wednesday's 2-0 defeat in Copenhagen.

Uncapped Hibernian defender Paul McGinn was called up at short notice.

Austria playmaker Marcel Sabitzer missed Austria's 2-0 win in Moldova and the big defeat in Israel and has not recovered in time to face Scotland.

What do we know about Austria?

Scotland know all about Austria after John McGinn's spectacular overhead kick rescued a 2-2 draw at Hampden in March.

That was ahead of Austria outperforming the Scots at this summer's Euro finals by qualifying from their group before losing narrowly to eventual winners Italy.

However, Franco Foda's side are on the back foot after Saturday's humbling in Israel - a painful night for Watford and former Kilmarnock goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

The hosts will now be desperate for three points as, like Scotland, they look to qualify for their first World Cup finals since 1998 and their normally conservative German head coach could play to their strengths going forward rather than weaknesses in defence.

At 32, Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic remains a threat and scored against Moldova and Israel while, Hoffenheim midfielder Christoph Baumgartner has found the net in his last three games for club and country and 18-year-old Barcelona summer signing Yusuf Demir is literally waiting in the wings.

"No doubt Austria will be desperate to bounce back," said McGregor. "We know from the previous game at Hampden that they are a threat, so we need a top performance."

'It's like a final for us' - what the managers said

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke: "Moldova was a pivotal game. We had to get three points there. We did that. This is another game that's important in the group.

"Every point can be important. I don't know what the necessary points total will be now. There are so many combinations and so many thoughts in your head. It's better just to focus on the game and look for a good performance.

"We're all scrapping for the points. I always felt teams would take points off each other and the group dynamic has changed a little bit after the Israel - Austria result.

"Austria are a very good team. They showed that in the Euros. They took the Italians all the way, which is a difficult thing to do. It will be a tough game for us and a tough game for them."

Austria head coach Franco Foda: "It's like a final for us and we have to get three points. But we're definitely capable of doing that.

"We know that we have to win this game. I trust the team and we'll do everything we can to do that.

"Scotland play a lot of long balls, crosses into the box. It's going to be important for us that we we win those headers."

Pick your Scotland XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Match statistics