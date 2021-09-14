Scottish Challenge Cup
Rangers BRangers B0AyrAyr United3

Rangers B v Ayr United

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Rangers B

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Wright
  • 2Devine
  • 4KingSubstituted forEwenat 77'minutes
  • 5Mackinnon
  • 3Fraser
  • 8McKinnon
  • 6MillerSubstituted forRitchie-Hoslerat 51'minutes
  • 7Lindsay
  • 11McCausland
  • 9Weston
  • 10McCann

Substitutes

  • 12Ewen
  • 14Harkness
  • 15Strachan
  • 16Ritchie-Hosler
  • 17Ure
  • 21Budinauckas

Ayr

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McAdams
  • 2HoustonSubstituted forJeanesat 82'minutes
  • 23Fjørtoft
  • 5McGinty
  • 25Ecrepont
  • 18Chalmers
  • 4MuirheadBooked at 43minsSubstituted forSalkeldat 58'minutes
  • 6MurdochSubstituted forBradleyat 69'minutes
  • 10O'ConnorSubstituted forAdeloyeat 69'minutes
  • 22McKenzieSubstituted forBilhamat 82'minutes
  • 7Moffat

Substitutes

  • 3Reading
  • 9Adeloye
  • 11Salkeld
  • 15Baird
  • 16Bradley
  • 21Albinson
  • 26Bilham
  • 28Jeanes
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamRangers BAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away8
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 14th September 2021

Top Stories