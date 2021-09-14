Rangers B v Ayr United

Rangers BRangers B0AyrAyr United3
Line-ups
Rangers B
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Wright
- 2Devine
- 4KingSubstituted forEwenat 77'minutes
- 5Mackinnon
- 3Fraser
- 8McKinnon
- 6MillerSubstituted forRitchie-Hoslerat 51'minutes
- 7Lindsay
- 11McCausland
- 9Weston
- 10McCann
Substitutes
- 12Ewen
- 14Harkness
- 15Strachan
- 16Ritchie-Hosler
- 17Ure
- 21Budinauckas
Ayr
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McAdams
- 2HoustonSubstituted forJeanesat 82'minutes
- 23Fjørtoft
- 5McGinty
- 25Ecrepont
- 18Chalmers
- 4MuirheadBooked at 43minsSubstituted forSalkeldat 58'minutes
- 6MurdochSubstituted forBradleyat 69'minutes
- 10O'ConnorSubstituted forAdeloyeat 69'minutes
- 22McKenzieSubstituted forBilhamat 82'minutes
- 7Moffat
Substitutes
- 3Reading
- 9Adeloye
- 11Salkeld
- 15Baird
- 16Bradley
- 21Albinson
- 26Bilham
- 28Jeanes
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
Home TeamRangers BAway TeamAyr
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7